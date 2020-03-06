Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Reiterates desire to stay in Dallas
Cooper said he wants to spend the rest of his career in Dallas, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper can become an unrestricted free agent in a couple weeks but has now made multiple comments about his preference to stay in Dallas. He also mentioned that he's back to full health, after dealing with foot, knee, ankle and thigh injuries at various points throughout 2019. With details of a new collective bargaining agreement still being hashed out, the Cowboys may have the option to use both the franchise and transition tags this offseason, thereby reducing the risk of losing Cooper in free agency. Dak Prescott is expected to get the franchise tag if he doesn't sign a long-term contract before the March 12 tag deadline. Cooper presumably would then get the transition tag, which doesn't involve any draft compensation but does give Dallas the option to match any offer sheet. Both tags allow for long-term contract negotiations through mid-July.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Hopes to re-sign with Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts together big contract year•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Does little with big volume•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Quiet in big win over Rams•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Receiving score in Week 14 loss•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
Zack Moss was a physically dominant rusher at Utah. If he can do the same in the NFL, he'll...
-
XFL Week 5 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through four weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...