Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Reiterates desire to stay in Dallas

Cooper said he wants to spend the rest of his career in Dallas, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooper can become an unrestricted free agent in a couple weeks but has now made multiple comments about his preference to stay in Dallas. He also mentioned that he's back to full health, after dealing with foot, knee, ankle and thigh injuries at various points throughout 2019. With details of a new collective bargaining agreement still being hashed out, the Cowboys may have the option to use both the franchise and transition tags this offseason, thereby reducing the risk of losing Cooper in free agency. Dak Prescott is expected to get the franchise tag if he doesn't sign a long-term contract before the March 12 tag deadline. Cooper presumably would then get the transition tag, which doesn't involve any draft compensation but does give Dallas the option to match any offer sheet. Both tags allow for long-term contract negotiations through mid-July.