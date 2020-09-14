Cooper caught 10 passes (14 targets) for 81 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams.
Cooper led all Cowboys in receptions, targets and yards, which is relieving news for fantasy owners following the acquisition of top receiving prospect, CeeDee Lamb, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perhaps having a legitimate threat opposite the veteran will lead to gaudier numbers as opposed to eating into his production. The move to Dallas in 2018 restored Cooper's status as a star wideout, and Sunday's performance proves that he is still Dak Prescott's favorite target. The 26-year-old will look to build off of a solid start to the season in Week 2 against a Falcons secondary that was just torched by Seattle for 322 passing yards and four touchdowns.
