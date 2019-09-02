Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Returns to practice
Cooper (heel) will return to practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cooper was held out of practice throughout most of August, resting an injury that's been described as either plantar fasciitis or a muscular injury in his foot. The Cowboys maintained all along that he'd be fine for the regular season, with Cooper noting that he successfully played through the same ailment during his sophomore season at Alabama and rookie year in Oakland. His status should become clearer after the release of Wednesday's initial injury report for Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected back at practice next week•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On track to play Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he can play with injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Downplays foot issue•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: No practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with muscular injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.