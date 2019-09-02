Cooper (heel) will return to practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper was held out of practice throughout most of August, resting an injury that's been described as either plantar fasciitis or a muscular injury in his foot. The Cowboys maintained all along that he'd be fine for the regular season, with Cooper noting that he successfully played through the same ailment during his sophomore season at Alabama and rookie year in Oakland. His status should become clearer after the release of Wednesday's initial injury report for Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Giants.

