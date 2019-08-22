Cooper (heel/foot) anticipates being pain-free before the regular-season opener, also noting that he should be able to play through the injury if it doesn't resolve, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Absent since the second week of training camp, Cooper will miss the entire preseason but hopes to return to practice next week. His confidence in playing in the regular-season opener might be taken as a good sign, but it is a bit worrisome that he's already discussing the possible need to fight through his plantar fasciitis, an injury that tends to linger. Cooper dealt with same issue during his sophomore year at Alabama and rookie season in Oakland, with the latter resulting in a 1,000-yard campaign. He said his foot has improved since two weeks ago, allowing him to run routes at less than full speed the past few days.