Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he's fine to play
Cooper (knee/ankle) said he will play in Sunday's game at Detroit, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Cooper has battled through a few different injuries this season, only once missing a significant portion of a game. A limited practice session Thursday put him on track for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, regardless of how he's listed on the final injury report Friday afternoon.
