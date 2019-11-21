Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he's over knee issue

Cooper relayed after Thursday's practice that he's moved past the knee injury that limited him during the Cowboys' Week 11 win over the Lions, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. "I'm good. Everything is good. I'm a lot better," Cooper said.

Cooper's positive outlook regarding his health was seemingly supported by his full participation in both of the Cowboys' first two practices of Week 12. After handling his second-lowest snap share (55 percent) of the season last week, expect Cooper to be back over the 85 percent mark during Sunday's game versus New England.