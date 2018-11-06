Cooper caught five of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Titans.

Cooper's Cowboys career started off nicely, as he hauled in a four-yard touchdown on the team's second offensive series. Quarterback Dak Prescott showed too much excitement with Cooper on Dallas' next possession, however, forcing an interception on another ball thrown into the end zone. With a few more catches on the evening, Cooper still managed to lead the team in all major receiving categories, which is an encouraging sign as he looks to establish himself in his new situation. Next up for Cooper is a meeting against the Eagles in Week 10.