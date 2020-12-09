Cooper brought in five of nine targets for 43 yards and a touchdown and added a 10-yard rush on one attempt in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night.

Cooper was on his way to a forgettable fantasy night before making an acrobatic two-yard catch in the back of the end zone on fourth down for Dallas' final score of the night. The sixth-year pro has enjoyed a strong connection with Andy Dalton and had been coming on with a 17-260-1 line over the prior three contests to Tuesday's game. His numbers against Baltimore therefore represented a slight downturn from his per-game averages during that span, but Cooper should once again be the subject of plenty of attention from Dalton in the latter's return to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 14.