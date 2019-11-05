Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Scores long touchdown
Cooper caught four of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 37-18 win over the Giants.
Cooper's performance was highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown at a critical moment during the fourth quarter. That score deflated New York's comeback hopes while giving Cooper his sixth end-zone trip of the season. As usual, Cooper also led Dallas in receiving yards, putting together another well-rounded outing as the team's top wideout. In Week 10, he's slated to face a Vikings defense that struggled to contain Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill this past weekend, but still ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per game.
