Cooper recorded four receptions on five targets for 51 yards and one touchdown in Week 14 against Cincinnati.

Cooper saw his fewest targets since Week 8, limited by the Cowboys ability to build up a 17-0 lead by midway through the second quarter. Even so, Cooper managed to find the end zone in his third consecutive contest, scoring from 11 yards away just prior to halftime. Even with the team's minimal need for explosive offensive plays, he did tack on additional receptions of 20 and 13 yards. Cooper has remained a remarkably consistent producer this season, even with revolving quarterbacks delivering him targets. He'll draw a Week 15 matchup against the 49ers.