Cooper caught eight of nine targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns during Thursday's 31-23 win over the Redskins.

Cooper led Dallas' wideouts in targets, catches and yards by a comfortable margin as he finished with his second-best yardage output since entering the NFL. Most of his damage came on touchdown grabs of 40 and 90 yards on back-to-back drives in the third quarter to help his team open up a lead. Cooper enjoyed a respectable start to his career with his new team, but this monstrous performance gives him 22 catches, 349 yards and three touchdowns through four games since the trade. He's clearly getting used to his new surroundings and will look to keep it up next Thursday against the Saints.