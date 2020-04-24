Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Set for more slot routes
Cooper is likely to line up in the slot more frequently after the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft, NFL analyst Andy Benoit suggests.
The addition of Lamb to a receiving corps that already featured standout talents in Cooper and Michael Gallup gives offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a lot of formation flexibility, as both Cooper and Lamb have experience working inside and outside. With Dallas having lost slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten (166 combined targets) in the offseason, there should be plenty of looks available for everyone, but even if Cooper's target volume somehow decreases as part of a deeper group of receivers, improved efficiency would keep his overall production afloat. In the best case scenario, of course, the Cowboys' No. 1 wideout would both see more passes thrown his way and be able to do more damage with them.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Nearing huge deal with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Preparing for free agency•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Reiterates desire to stay in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Hopes to re-sign with Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts together big contract year•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Does little with big volume•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 1 winners and losers
Ben Gretch looks at the biggest winners from the first Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, including...
-
Edwards-Helaire, KC a perfect match
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, as the...
-
Love the heir apparent in GB?
Did the Packers repeat history by selecting Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love? It...
-
Aiyuk gives 49ers another threat
Brandon Aiyuk gives the 49ers a deep threat at wide receiver, but he may struggle to find Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
Henry Ruggs brings speed to the Raiders, but his fit may help his numbers in 2020 . His teammates,...
-
Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
The Vikings deepen their WR corps with Justin Jefferson, bit it might not be great yet for...