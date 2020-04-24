Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Set for more slot routes

Cooper is likely to line up in the slot more frequently after the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft, NFL analyst Andy Benoit suggests.

The addition of Lamb to a receiving corps that already featured standout talents in Cooper and Michael Gallup gives offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a lot of formation flexibility, as both Cooper and Lamb have experience working inside and outside. With Dallas having lost slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten (166 combined targets) in the offseason, there should be plenty of looks available for everyone, but even if Cooper's target volume somehow decreases as part of a deeper group of receivers, improved efficiency would keep his overall production afloat. In the best case scenario, of course, the Cowboys' No. 1 wideout would both see more passes thrown his way and be able to do more damage with them.