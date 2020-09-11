Cooper (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams in L.A., Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys held Cooper out of practice to kick off September, but when Week 1 rolled around he was able to handle every rep at all three sessions. He's thus poised to act as the team's No. 1 wide receiver Sunday night and play at "full capacity," as Mike McCarthy told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News on Thursday. Cooper could have a tough go of it, though, as the Rams boast a top cover corner in Jalen Ramsey.
