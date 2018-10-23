Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Set to practice Wednesday

Cooper (concussion) reported to the Cowboys on Tuesday and is scheduled to practice with the team Wednesday and Thursday this week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas forked over a 2019 first-round pick to the Raiders on Monday in exchange for Cooper, whom coach Jason Garrett indicated the team views as a bona fide No. 1 receiver. With Cooper joining the Cowboys on a bye week, he'll have sufficient time to get acclimated to his new digs and with the verbiage of the playbook, which should put him on track to handle a heavy snap count in his team debut Nov. 5 against the Titans. While Cooper sustained a concussion in his last game with the Raiders on Oct. 14, Garrett relayed Tuesday that the team has no concerns about his health, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In any case, Cooper will retain an injury designation until there's confirmation that he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries.