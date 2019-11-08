Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Should be able to play
Cooper (knee) is expected to play in Sunday night's game against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cooper is hoping to return to practice Friday, and while he'll likely have a designation on the final injury report, the Cowboys expect their top wide receiver to suit up. Team owner Jerry Jones said an MRI earlier this week brought favorable news, with results that would be good enough to pass a physical if he was going through the process of signing or being drafted. Cooper also sounded optimistic, referring to the injury as "workable".
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...