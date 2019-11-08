Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Should be able to play

Cooper (knee) is expected to play in Sunday night's game against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper is hoping to return to practice Friday, and while he'll likely have a designation on the final injury report, the Cowboys expect their top wide receiver to suit up. Team owner Jerry Jones said an MRI earlier this week brought favorable news, with results that would be good enough to pass a physical if he was going through the process of signing or being drafted. Cooper also sounded optimistic, referring to the injury as "workable".