Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Showcases elite playmaking ability
Cooper (knee) reeled in 11 of 14 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.
Ezekiel Elliott struggled finding room to operate against the Vikings' stout front seven, so Cooper teamed up with Dak Prescott for another aerial clinic on national television. The 25-year-old was not hampered by a balky knee that caused him to carry a questionable tag all week, as he was able to play the entirety of the contest while comfortably leading all players from both sides in catches, receiving yards and targets. Cooper was especially sharp on a pair of clutch, toe-drag receptions -- one of which went for a 12-yard score -- that not many NFL receivers would have been able to pull off. The star wideout was able to win a tough matchup against the Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, so fantasy owners shouldn't be scared off by another tough one-on-one challenge against Darius Slay of the Lions on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...