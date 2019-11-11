Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Showcases elite playmaking ability

Cooper (knee) reeled in 11 of 14 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

Ezekiel Elliott struggled finding room to operate against the Vikings' stout front seven, so Cooper teamed up with Dak Prescott for another aerial clinic on national television. The 25-year-old was not hampered by a balky knee that caused him to carry a questionable tag all week, as he was able to play the entirety of the contest while comfortably leading all players from both sides in catches, receiving yards and targets. Cooper was especially sharp on a pair of clutch, toe-drag receptions -- one of which went for a 12-yard score -- that not many NFL receivers would have been able to pull off. The star wideout was able to win a tough matchup against the Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, so fantasy owners shouldn't be scared off by another tough one-on-one challenge against Darius Slay of the Lions on Sunday.