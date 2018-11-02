Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Significant role confirmed by coordinator
Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan confirmed Friday that Cooper would receive significant snaps in Monday's game against the Titans, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports. "We're not really easing him in," Linehan said of the newly acquired wideout.
The Cowboys traded for Cooper on Oct. 22 while the team was on its Week 8 bye, giving him some extra time to get familiar with a new offensive system. Cooper has taken part in both of the Cowboys' first two practices of Week 9 and seems to have made a positive impression on the coaching staff, setting him up to fill a starting role right away with his new squad. He could quickly establish himself as the go-to downfield and intermediate option for quarterback Dak Prescott, as the Cowboys have struggled to wring production from any of their receivers this season aside from slot man and short-yardage target Cole Beasley (33 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns).
