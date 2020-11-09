Cooper caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers. He also gained eight yards on his lone carry.

After an abysmal performance last week with Ben DiNucci under center, Cooper and the entire Dallas offense showed a little more life in this one with Garrett Gilbert at quarterback, although the end result was still the same. Cooper has recorded at least 75 scrimmage yards in seven of nine games this year, and he should remain one of the top options in the passing game coming out of the team's Week 10 bye, regardless of whether Gilbert or Andy Dalton (concussion) is at the helm.