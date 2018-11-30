Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Spearheads pass catchers again
Cooper brought in all eight of his targets for 75 yards and lost a fumble in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday.
The Cooper-Dak Prescott connection is legitimate, as the receiver has now brought in 16 of 17 targets over the last pair of contests. It was a second straight eight-catch effort for Cooper, who equaled his second-highest yardage total since arriving in Dallas via trade from the Raiders. The 24-year-old did lose the ball after a five-yard catch early in the second quarter, but his performance otherwise continued to validate the team's decision to pay a hefty sum for him. Cooper will look to continue thriving against the Eagles in a key Week 14 divisional battle on Dec. 9.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Scores two long touchdowns•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Makes three catches•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Tallies 75 yards•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Scores in team debut•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Significant role confirmed by coordinator•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13