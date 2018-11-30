Cooper brought in all eight of his targets for 75 yards and lost a fumble in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday.

The Cooper-Dak Prescott connection is legitimate, as the receiver has now brought in 16 of 17 targets over the last pair of contests. It was a second straight eight-catch effort for Cooper, who equaled his second-highest yardage total since arriving in Dallas via trade from the Raiders. The 24-year-old did lose the ball after a five-yard catch early in the second quarter, but his performance otherwise continued to validate the team's decision to pay a hefty sum for him. Cooper will look to continue thriving against the Eagles in a key Week 14 divisional battle on Dec. 9.