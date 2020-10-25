Cooper caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards and carried once for an additional five yards during Sunday's 25-7 loss to Washington.

Cooper was a rare bright spot on the day as his team managed to generate just 114 passing yards. He made a few short catches while Andy Dalton (head) was under center and somewhat surprisingly managed a 32-yard connection with rookie Ben DiNucci, who entered the game as an injury replacement. Cooper has caught 14 of 17 targets for 159 yards over the last two games since Dak Prescott (ankle) went down, but his production seems unlikely to continue next Sunday night against the Eagles if Dalton is forced to miss the contest.