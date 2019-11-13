Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Still bothered by knee

Cooper (knee) isn't expected to get much work, if any, at Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Starting with a heel injury this summer, Cooper has been nicked up throughout much of the season, but that hasn't stopped him from handling a full workload in eight of nine games, with at least four catches and 76 percent snap share in each of those appearances. The wide receiver should be available for a Week 11 contest in Detroit, after catching 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota. Any form of practice participation this week would put Cooper on track to play.