Cooper caught only two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

For the first time this season, Cooper failed to see at least nine targets or haul in at least 81 yards, as CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup were both more involved in the Dallas passing game. Cooper was bound to cede opportunities to his talented teammates sooner or later, but the whole offense carries a little more uncertainty now that Andy Dalton is forced to take over from Dak Prescott (ankle), likely for the rest of the year. How much of a connection Dalton and Cooper can establish will become clearer beginning with Week 6's clash against the Cardinals.