Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Tallies 75 yards
Cooper caught six passes (10 targets) for 75 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.
Cooper wasn't able to find the endzone like he did in his Cowboy debut last week, but he still produced a usable fantasy line. With 18 targets through two games, Dallas appears intent on feeding their new weapon. Dak Prescott doesn't provide Cooper with huge upside on a week-to-week basis, but the high volume should keep the wideout relevant in most formats. A soft matchup against an injury-riddled Atlanta defense Sunday bodes well for another strong game for the 24-year-old.
