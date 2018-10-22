Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Traded to Dallas for first-round pick
Cooper (concussion) has been traded to the Cowboys for a first-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Raiders agreed to trade Cooper just a couple hours after he took part in Monday's practice. His participation suggests he's on track to clear the concussion protocol in the near future, and he'll now have some extra time with the unusual situation of a second straight bye week. Cooper thus has some extra time to get acclimated to the Dallas offense before stepping in as the team's presumed No. 1 wide receiver for a Week 9 game against the Titans on Monday Night Football. With Cole Beasley locked in as the slot receiver, it's unclear whether Michael Gallup or Allen Hurns will get most of the outside snaps across from Cooper. Meanwhile back in Oakland, the trade should free up regular playing time for Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts (concussion) alongside Jordy Nelson.
