Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Unable to practice

Cooper (thigh) won't practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett already admitted to uncertainty about Cooper's availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but Garrett did mention Wednesday that he still has hope for the wide receiver to practice later this week. Randall Cobb (back) also will miss Wednesday's session, leaving Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson to work with Michael Gallup in three-wide sets.

