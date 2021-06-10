Cooper (ankle) may not be ready for the beginning of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper announced on his personal Instagram in January that he underwent surgery, and Rapoport confirmed that the receiver is still dealing with irritation in his ankle. Despite playing all 16 games last season, Cooper popped up on the injury report twice in the early portion of the season for hamstring and undisclosed injuries. It didn't slow Cooper down, as he recorded a career-high 92 catches to go along with 1,114 yards and five scores. Training camp will be important for Cooper to re-gain chemistry with his quarterback Dak Prescott, who is also working back from his own ankle injury. At this point, it's unclear when Cooper will make an appearance during offseason work with his team.