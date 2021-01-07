Cooper (lower leg) announced via his Instagram account that he underwent surgery Thursday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cooper missed some time late in training camp with an undisclosed injury, which was revealed to be a hamstring issue during Week 1 prep. Since then, he only appeared on the practice report Week 2 with a foot concern and didn't miss any games all season en route to a career-high 92 catches (on 130 targets) for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. It's unclear if Cooper's recovery will extend into the offseason program, but even if it does he has plenty of time to get healthy for the 2021 campaign.