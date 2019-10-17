Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Unsure about Week 7 status
Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) admitted Thursday that he's uncertain if he'll be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper is listed with two injuries on the Cowboys' official report, but it's the bruised quad he picked up in the Week 6 loss to the Jets that appears to be the greater concern. Though Cooper indicated he was feeling better Thursday, he was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day and was only able to do some running on the side. Cooper indicated he will try to practice Friday, and his activity level in that session should provide a better indication of his status for Week 7.
