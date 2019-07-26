Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Wanted in Dallas long term
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is confident the team will sign Cooper to an extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Cowboys are in the midst of an unusual situation, with Cooper and Dak Prescott both entering contract seasons while Ezekiel Elliott holds out for an extension despite having two years remaining on his rookie deal. The situation makes sense once the short lifespan for NFL running backs is taken into account, but that doesn't make it any less difficult for the Cowboys to sort out all the negotiations. There hasn't been any report of Cooper considering a holdout.
