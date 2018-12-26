Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Wants to play Week 17
Cooper said he wants to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Locked in as the No. 4 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys are unlikely to use their key players throughout the entirety of Sunday's game. The team does seem to be leaning toward giving the starters some run, but it's an uncertain situation that removes a large chunk of Cooper's appeal for fantasy purposes.
