Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Won't practice Thursday
Cooper (knee) won't practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The report also notes that Cooper, who underwent an MRI on Wednesday, is meeting with a doctor Thursday. That said, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site indicates that the Cowboys are optimistic that Cooper can practice Friday and play Sunday night against the Vikings. Thursday's reports offer a mixed bag with regard to Cooper's Week 10 status, though it does appear that added clarity on that front will arrive no later than Friday.
