Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Won't return Sunday
Cooper (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest at the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys limited Cooper's practice reps this past week due to ankle and quad issues, only for the wide receiver to presumably aggravate the latter in the first quarter of this game. Cooper joins Randall Cobb (back) and Devin Smith (coach's decision) on the sideline, leaving wide receiver to be handled by Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin, Cedrick Wilson and Ventell Bryant.
