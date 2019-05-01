Cowboys' Andrew Dowell: Heading to Dallas

The Cowboys signed Dowell on Tuesday an an undrafted free agent.

Dowell set career-highs as a senior in 2018 at Michigan State with 8.5 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and 3.5 sacks, but all those combined with his 97 total tackles weren't enough to get him drafted. As a result, he's joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent and will set his sights on performing well enough to make an NFL roster.

Our Latest Stories