Cowboys' Andrew Dowell: IR bound
Dowell (hamstring) landed on the Cowboys' injured reserve Friday, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.
Dowell reverted to the IR after no teams claimed him off waivers. The 22-year-old now faces the possibility of spending the rest of the year there unless both parties reach an agreement on an injury settlement.
