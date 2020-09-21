Dalton subbed in for Dak Prescott and threw an incomplete pass in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

Prescott came out after a big hit from Deion Jones late in the third quarter, leaving Dalton to helm the offense with the ball on the one-yard line. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gave the veteran QB a chance to make an impact in the red zone, but with everyone covered Dalton did the smart thing and threw the ball away. Prescott then checked back into the game and scored his second of three rushing TDs on the day. As long as the Cowboys' No. 1 quarterback stays healthy, Dalton's main contributions will come in the film room.