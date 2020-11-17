Dalton (concussion/illness) has cleared the concussion protocol, and the Cowboys activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Dalton picked up a concussion Oct. 25 when he took a massive hit while sliding at Washington. A little more than a week later, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on the Tuesday before a Sunday, Nov. 8 matchup with the Steelers. The result was back-to-back DNPs before the Cowboys' Week 10 bye, a span in which Ben DiNucci and then Garrett Gilbert acted as the team's starting QB. On Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said, "He was cleared to participate in practice. ... We had a mock game type of practice. And he was a full participant." While McCarthy wouldn't name a starter, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones previously noted Dalton will be under center when he's healthy. It only seems a matter of time before one of Jones, McCarthy or owner/GM Jerry Jones make it official.