Dalton won't return to Sunday's contest in Washington due to a concussion, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As he slid to the ground at the end of a run in the third quarter, Dalton received a nasty hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, getting his helmet knocked off on the play. Prior to entering the concussion protocol, Dalton completed nine of 19 passes for 75 yards and one interception, while turning three rushes into 16 yards. Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton at quarterback.