Dalton (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dalton was held out of practice all week, setting the table for seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci to make his first NFL start. Anyone counting on DiNucci for a fantasy lineup will want to keep tabs on the situation, as the decision to list Dalton as 'doubtful' rather than 'out' might be taken as a hint that he has some tiny chance to play. The Cowboys and Eagles are playing in the Sunday night game, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.