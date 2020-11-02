Coach Mike McCarthy said after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that Dalton (concussion) is doing significantly better and is expected to start next Sunday against the Steelers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dalton will need to clear the concussion protocol, but a return to practice this week would go a long way toward verifying his status for Week 9. Rookie Ben DiNucci looked overmatched as the fill-in starter under center Sunday, so Dalton's return would be a major boon to all of Dallas' skill position players, even with a tough matchup against the undefeated Steelers on tap.