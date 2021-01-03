Dalton completed 29 of 47 pass attempts for 243 yards and one interception while adding 48 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Giants.

Dalton, who struggled mightily in the early going, finished averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt while completing 62 percent of his passes. He steadied the ship and led his team into the red zone with a chance to win late, only to throw an interception in the end zone in the face of relentless pressure. Dalton came into this one with an impressive 9:2 TD:INT over the last four games, but he couldn't get the job done in this one with a potential playoff spot on the line. The veteran showed he can still perform at times this season and will now enter free agency perhaps in hopes of earning another chance to start.