Cowboys' Andy Dalton: Heading to Dallas

Dalton agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract worth up to $7 million with the Cowboys on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old was cut by the Bengals earlier in the week, and it only took a couple days for him to latch on with a new club, though he's clearly not signing as a starter. There was significant speculation of Dalton landing with a team lacking a proven quarterback, but the TCU product will return to Texas to serve as the backup for Dak Prescott.