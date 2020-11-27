Dalton completed 25 of 35 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington. He also gained 17 rushing yards on three carries.

The veteran QB hit Amari Cooper for a 54-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give Dallas a 10-7 lead, but it proved to be the team's last lead of the afternoon as Washington's pass rush and ground attack took control. Dalton's INT was actually a pick-six, as Montez Sweat leaped to bring down an attempted screen pass and took it 15 yards for a score, but the game was already well out of hand at that point. The Cowboys remain in the hunt in the feeble NFC East despite the loss, but Dalton will need to step up his game in Week 13 if they're going to pull an upset in Baltimore.