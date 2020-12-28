Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles.

He also gained 15 rushing yards on five carries. In a battle between two of the worst secondaries in the league, Dalton and Jalen Hurts combined for 719 passing yards, but it was the veteran who came out on top with two TD strikes to Michael Gallup and one to CeeDee Lamb, with both Gallup and Amari Cooper piling up 121 receiving yards on the afternoon. Dalton has tossed multiple touchdowns in four straight games, posting a 9:2 TD:INT over that stretch, while his performance Sunday marked his first 300-yard effort as a Cowboy. He'll look to keep that momentum going in Week 17's clash with the Giants, as both teams remain alive in the hunt for the NFC East title.