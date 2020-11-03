The Cowboys placed Dalton (concussion) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, meaning he'll miss Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Regardless of Dalton's progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, he won't be able to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols by Sunday. This means Ben DiNucci will start a second straight game under center while Garrett Gilbert serves as the backup quarterback. The Cowboys have a Week 10 bye, so Dalton will aim to return Week 11 against the Vikings.