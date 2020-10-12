Dalton completed nine of 11 passes for 111 yards in relief of Dak Prescott (ankle) during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

Entering the game after Prescott suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury, Dalton had some hiccups, including a fourth-quarter fumble on an exchange with rookie center Tyler Biadasz that resulted in a go-ahead TD by the Giants five plays later, but the veteran quarterback came through when it mattered and led the Cowboys to two field goals inside the final two minutes to secure the victory. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that Dalton would be the team's No. 1 QB moving forward, per Jon Machota of The Athletic, and the long-time Bengal will make his first start for Dallas in Week 6 at home against Arizona.