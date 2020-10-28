Dalton (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dalton will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being eligible to return to the field. The veteran's absence from the first practice of the week isn't a promising early sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Dalton can't go, rookie Ben DiNucci would likely be in line for his first NFL start.
