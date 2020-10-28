Dalton (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dalton will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being eligible to retake the field, and missing his first practice of the week may not be a good sign for his Week 8 availability. Ben DiNucci appears to be in line to start Sunday night's divisional contest against the Eagles if Dalton can't go, though Garrett Gilbert could also be in the mix.
