Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Dalton (concussion) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Though Dalton won't be on the practice field for a second straight day, the veteran signal-caller has seemingly progressed on some level in his recovery from the concussion he sustained in the Week 7 loss to Washington. As Gehlken notes, Dalton participated in the team's quarterback meeting Thursday, which suggests the Cowboys have some hope he might be available for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. For now, rookie Ben DiNucci looks like the probable starter for Week 8, as he'll continue to see all the first-team reps for the second day in a row.
