Coach Mike McCarthy isn't optimistic that Dalton (concussion/illness) will be cleared for action by the end of this week, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That said, the Cowboys are on bye in Week 10, so the QB will look to gain medical clearance next week as the team's preparations for a Nov. 22 matchup against the Vikings begin. Once he's back on the field, Dalton will be reinstated as the team's starting QB.