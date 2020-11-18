The Cowboys activated Dalton (concussion/illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
A report from the Cowboys' official site Monday relayed Dalton cleared the concussion protocol and the necessary testing to come off the COVID-19 list, but the second one was a premature assessment. Now officially cleared from the COVID-19 list, he can gear up for Sunday's visit to Minnesota, where he'll likely retake the reins of the offense. Expect the Cowboys to confirm as much in the near future.
